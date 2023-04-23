QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 28,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in QUALCOMM by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,591 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 40,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 139,326 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.7 %

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.54.

QCOM opened at $117.76 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $131.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

