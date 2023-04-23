R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.7% of R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,931,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,092,096. The company has a market capitalization of $277.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.85.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

