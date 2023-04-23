Red Wave Investments LLC Acquires 1,265 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16,825.2% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 310,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,287,000 after purchasing an additional 308,238 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,608,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 994,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,954,000 after purchasing an additional 182,518 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,834,000 after purchasing an additional 176,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,252,000 after purchasing an additional 137,076 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $210.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.63 and its 200-day moving average is $208.58. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $232.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

