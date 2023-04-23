Red Wave Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Red Wave Investments LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $292.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $292.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.33.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.81.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

