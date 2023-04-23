Red Wave Investments LLC Has $30.10 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 12.7% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $30,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $205.00 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $219.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.44. The company has a market capitalization of $280.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.