Red Wave Investments LLC Invests $201,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,056 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $501,165,000 after buying an additional 263,999 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $538,970,000 after buying an additional 62,955 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,881,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $227,825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,309 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing stock opened at $205.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.19.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

