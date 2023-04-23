Red Wave Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 9,133 Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance
Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $53.36 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.58.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
