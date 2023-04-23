ReddCoin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.86 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 46.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and $16,460.44 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.15 or 0.00312954 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00012631 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019586 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000782 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000713 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003585 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

