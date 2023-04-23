ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 42.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and $16,512.88 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.00315529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00012875 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019766 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000744 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003590 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

