Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RLAY. Raymond James upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.65.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.32. Relay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $33.06.

Insider Transactions at Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21,036.13% and a negative return on equity of 33.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $293,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 16,248 shares of company stock valued at $338,194 in the last three months. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,237,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $952,000. Finally, Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,093,000.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

