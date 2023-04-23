Render Token Price Hits $1.70 on Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $620.21 million and $85.04 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Render Token has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00006187 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token was first traded on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,833,198 tokens. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a provider of decentralized GPU based rendering solutions, founded in 2016 by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY. The Render Network connects users looking to perform rendering jobs with individuals who have idle GPUs to process the renders. GPU owners can register their idle GPUs on the network and become “Node Operators”, earning RNDR Tokens by accepting jobs from users who send their files to the network. OTOY receives a small percentage of RNDR for facilitating the transaction and maintaining the network.”

