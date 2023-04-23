Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Kellogg’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kellogg in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Kellogg’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kellogg’s FY2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

K opened at $67.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.59%.

In other Kellogg news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $6,763,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,631,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,381,203.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $226,460.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 628,437 shares of company stock valued at $41,995,511. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

