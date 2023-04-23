Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Holdings Raised by Markel Corp

Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,297,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Markel Corp owned about 0.26% of Rollins worth $47,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

ROL stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,309. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average of $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.44 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $77,857.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

