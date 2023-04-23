Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NASDAQ RBCN opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72. Rubicon Technology has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

