Samsara (NYSE:IOT) versus Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Financial Review

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) and Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Samsara and Verint Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Samsara 0 5 4 0 2.44 Verint Systems 0 1 4 0 2.80

Samsara presently has a consensus target price of $21.82, indicating a potential downside of 1.54%. Verint Systems has a consensus target price of $47.63, indicating a potential upside of 28.65%. Given Verint Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verint Systems is more favorable than Samsara.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Samsara has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verint Systems has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

43.1% of Samsara shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of Verint Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 81.1% of Samsara shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Verint Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Samsara and Verint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Samsara -37.92% -21.20% -12.89% Verint Systems 1.65% 15.36% 5.84%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Samsara and Verint Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Samsara $652.54 million 17.81 -$247.42 million ($0.48) -46.17 Verint Systems $902.24 million 2.67 $14.90 million ($0.10) -370.16

Verint Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Samsara. Verint Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Samsara, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Verint Systems beats Samsara on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility. It serves customers across a range of industries, including transportation and logistics, construction, field services, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, and food and beverage. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc. engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk. The Cyber Intelligence Solutions segment addresses the security intelligence market. The company was founded by Daniel Bodner in February 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

