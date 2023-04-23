Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $8.30.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sandstorm Gold

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,885,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 3,879.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,652,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,257 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,093,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 331,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,544,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

