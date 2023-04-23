Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVVBY)

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Bureau Veritas Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Bureau Veritas stock opened at C$58.54 on Wednesday. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of C$42.58 and a 12-month high of C$60.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.17.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

