Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $496.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $478.00 to $496.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $523.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $482.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $480.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.02.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.7% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,547,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Stories

