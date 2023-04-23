Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
Seaboard Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SEB opened at $3,999.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.63. Seaboard has a 12-month low of $3,295.00 and a 12-month high of $4,334.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.47.
About Seaboard
