Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SMTC has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Semtech in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.67.
Semtech Price Performance
NASDAQ SMTC opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. Semtech has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $65.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Semtech
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Semtech (SMTC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.