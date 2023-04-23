Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SMTC has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Semtech in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.67.

Semtech Price Performance

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. Semtech has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $65.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Semtech

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Semtech by 224.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 66.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Read More

