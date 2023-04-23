Shaker Financial Services LLC Acquires 24,721 Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,721 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Shares of SCD opened at $12.43 on Friday. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

