Shaker Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,148 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust comprises about 1.4% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 718,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 261,255 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 570,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 108,647 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 515.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 103,209 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $991,000.

Shares of NYSE:EFR opened at $11.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $13.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

