Shell (LON:SHEL) Given New GBX 2,950 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,000 ($37.12) to GBX 2,950 ($36.51) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($40.84) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Shell from GBX 2,987 ($36.96) to GBX 2,854 ($35.32) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,000 ($37.12) price target on Shell in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($35.89) price objective on Shell in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,625 ($32.48) to GBX 2,405 ($29.76) in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,889.45 ($35.76).

Shares of LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,453 ($30.36) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,435.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,386.64. The stock has a market cap of £168.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.65. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,908.60 ($23.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,613.50 ($32.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.25. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 2,086.96%.

In related news, insider Wael Sawan purchased 7,213 shares of Shell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($30.71) per share, with a total value of £179,026.66 ($221,540.23). In other Shell news, insider Wael Sawan bought 7,213 shares of Shell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($30.71) per share, for a total transaction of £179,026.66 ($221,540.23). Also, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 8,235 shares of Shell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,418 ($29.92) per share, with a total value of £199,122.30 ($246,407.99). 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

