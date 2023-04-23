Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,345 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,375 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Shell were worth $9,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.50. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $214.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.89) to GBX 3,000 ($37.12) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.