Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,610 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Shell were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,275,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,426,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,753,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.89) to GBX 3,000 ($37.12) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,879.86.

Shell Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.46. 3,703,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,308,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.50.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.