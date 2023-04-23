Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Markel Corp

Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Shopify by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

SHOP traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.94. 12,149,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,128,941. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $54.67.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Shopify from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

