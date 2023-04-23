Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $475.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.73 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $113.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.23. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $117.07.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SSD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $168,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $96,336.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 278 shares in the company, valued at $29,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $168,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,703.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.