Smith Salley & Associates Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 359,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 215,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $248.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.36. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95. The stock has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

