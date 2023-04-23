Smith Salley & Associates Grows Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Generac were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.92.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $102.78 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $299.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

