Smith Salley & Associates Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 293,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,766,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 25,844 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 161,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 916,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 428.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 41,954 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $69.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

