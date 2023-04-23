Smith Salley & Associates Sells 549 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Smith Salley & Associates cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates owned about 0.18% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIDU. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $52.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.32. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $54.78.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

