Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Stock Holdings Increased by Markel Corp

Markel Corp boosted its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,053 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $7,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SONY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SONY traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.05. 605,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.84. The firm has a market cap of $113.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $95.70.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

