Sourceless Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $429.67 Million (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One Sourceless token can now be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sourceless has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Sourceless has a total market cap of $429.67 million and $594.82 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sourceless Profile

STR is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01909784 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $15.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

