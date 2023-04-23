SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Cut by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,956 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $184.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.72 and a 200-day moving average of $170.45. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $190.41.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

