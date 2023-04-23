SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Klingman & Associates LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,148,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,499 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 3.9% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $44,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,196,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.62. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.97.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

