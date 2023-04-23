Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stake Lowered by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates cut its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,982 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Splunk were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,711 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 5.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,347 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Splunk from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Splunk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Splunk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.23.

Splunk stock opened at $91.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of -46.49 and a beta of 1.29. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $129.25.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

