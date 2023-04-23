Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Shares Purchased by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 609,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,099 shares during the period. Sprott Focus Trust comprises approximately 2.3% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott Focus Trust were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 360,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 51,227 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 218,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the third quarter worth $652,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUND opened at $8.04 on Friday. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company was founded on November 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

