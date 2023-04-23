St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

St Barbara Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STBMY opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. St Barbara has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $5.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21.

Get St Barbara alerts:

About St Barbara

(Get Rating)

Read More

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for St Barbara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St Barbara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.