St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
St Barbara Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:STBMY opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. St Barbara has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $5.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21.
About St Barbara
