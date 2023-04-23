Steem (STEEM) Price Down 9.2% This Week

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $93.61 million and $4.70 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,475.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.00314549 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012777 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.37 or 0.00572786 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00071397 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.47 or 0.00434821 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003633 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 432,356,621 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.