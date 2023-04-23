Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,106 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 771,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after buying an additional 469,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Stevanato Group Stock Up 2.1 %

STVN stock opened at €26.94 ($29.28) on Friday. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 52-week low of €13.35 ($14.51) and a 52-week high of €28.21 ($30.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported €0.19 ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.16 ($0.17) by €0.03 ($0.03). The firm had revenue of €292.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €271.89 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

