StockNews.com Downgrades Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Sell

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

AGIO stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $34.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average of $26.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 16,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $373,894.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,535.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 16,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $373,894.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,535.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $443,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,019.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,277. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $230,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 285,215 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares in the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

See Also

