StockNews.com Downgrades G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.38.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

Shares of GIII stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20. The company has a market cap of $753.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $29.32.

Insider Activity at G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $854.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $50,472.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,846.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,316,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,681,000 after acquiring an additional 31,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

