StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. Kandi Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $209.96 million, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kandi Technologies Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $897,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle products and parts. It offers off-road vehicles including ATVs, utility vehicles, go-karts, and electric scooters. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.