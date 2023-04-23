StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th.
U.S. Energy Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ USEG opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 million, a PE ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 0.89. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About U.S. Energy
US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. Energy (USEG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.