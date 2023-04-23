StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th.

U.S. Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ USEG opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 million, a PE ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 0.89. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About U.S. Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USEG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 362,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 45.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 66,764 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

