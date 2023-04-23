StockNews.com Lowers Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HGV. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.60.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 2.03.

Insider Activity

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.45 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $2,377,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 545,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,996,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.