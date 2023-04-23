Stratis (STRAX) Market Capitalization Tops $84.25 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Stratis has a total market cap of $84.25 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00002066 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,854.80 or 0.06750818 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00060771 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00019657 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00039176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019572 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 148,401,999 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

