Streakk (STKK) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.23 Billion

Streakk (STKK) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Streakk token can currently be bought for approximately $122.68 or 0.00442292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Streakk has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Streakk has a total market capitalization of $1.23 billion and approximately $503,479.36 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Streakk

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 123.59840581 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $579,308.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

