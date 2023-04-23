SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Hits $1.03 on Exchanges

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $234.37 million and approximately $18.75 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00003735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 248,504,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,477,144 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

