S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SANW stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $58.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.10. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 40.39% and a negative return on equity of 54.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 119,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $203,907.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,336,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,827.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANW. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 627,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in S&W Seed by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 208,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

