Symbol Trading Down 9.8% Over Last Week (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Symbol has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. Symbol has a market cap of $175.36 million and $920,951.13 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Symbol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Symbol Profile

Symbol’s launch date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Symbol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Symbol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.